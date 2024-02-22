Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday inaugurated Ayush Holistic Wellness Centre on the Supreme Court premises. The CJI, in conversation with ANI, said that he himself has been associated with Ayush since Covid-19 broke out, and recalled a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The prime minister, as the CJI recalls, said, "I believe that you are down with Covid and I hope everything is fine. I realise that you are not in good shape but we'll do everything. There is a Vaidya who is also a secretary at Ayush and I'll arrange a call with him who'll send you medicine and all."

CJI Chandrachud had a really bad attack with Covid at the time the prime minister called him.

He went on to express his gratefulness to Ayush – Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy – and the doctors associated with it and said, "I am a proponent of Ayurveda and holistic lifestyle. I took medicine from Ayush when I was down with Covid. The second and the third times when I had Covid, I didn't take any allopathic medicine at all. I am deeply grateful to all the doctors at Ayush."

Calling the inauguration a "satisfying moment", Chandrachud said that he has been working on this ever since he took over as CJI.

“We have over 2,000 staff members, and we must look at a holistic pattern of living, not just for the judges and their immediate families but for the staff members too. I am very concerned about them as they don't get the facilities that judges have. I want them to have a holistic pattern of life."