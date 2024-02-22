Associated with Ayush since Covid: 'Vegan' CJI Chandrachud pitches for holistic lifestyle, recalls PM Modi's call
Calling the inauguration of Ayush Holistic Wellness Centre a satisfying moment, Chandrachud says he has been working on this ever since he took over as CJI.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday inaugurated Ayush Holistic Wellness Centre on the Supreme Court premises. The CJI, in conversation with ANI, said that he himself has been associated with Ayush since Covid-19 broke out, and recalled a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The CJI also revealed that he has been following a vegan diet for the last five months, and plans to continue with it. "I do Yoga. I follow a vegan diet, in the last five months I have completely followed a vegan diet and I will continue it. I try and focus on the holistic pattern of life which begins with what you eat," he told ANI.
