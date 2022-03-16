Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Asteroid detected 2 hours before it was about to hit Earth: What exactly happened

Asteroid detected 2 hours before it was about to hit Earth: What exactly happened

The Asteroid 2022 EB5 was too small to be pointed out and humans were able to detect an asteroid only the fifth time
1 min read . 03:40 PM IST Livemint

  • It was predicted by astronomers that the asteroid would hit the earth on March 11. They had also predicted where and when the asteroid would strike.

An asteroid was about to hit the earth and we came to know about the same only two hours ahead, but the good news is since the asteroid was only 2 meters in size severe damages could be averted. 

The Asteroid 2022 EB5 was too small to be pointed out and humans were able to detect an asteroid only the fifth time

It was predicted by astronomers that the asteroid would hit the earth on March 11. They had also predicted where and when the asteroid would strike. 

