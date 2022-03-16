Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An asteroid was about to hit the earth and we came to know about the same only two hours ahead, but the good news is since the asteroid was only 2 meters in size severe damages could be averted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Asteroid 2022 EB5 was too small to be pointed out and humans were able to detect an asteroid only the fifth time

The Asteroid 2022 EB5 was too small to be pointed out and humans were able to detect an asteroid only the fifth time

It was predicted by astronomers that the asteroid would hit the earth on March 11. They had also predicted where and when the asteroid would strike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

