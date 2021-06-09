OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Asthi Visarjan: Ashes can be immersed in holy Ganga via Speed Post now

The tradition of immersion of ashes in the holy Ganga River is a key ritual. But due to Covid lockdown, this age-old tradition has been hampered. Now the Department of Posts has announced a new initiative along with a socio-religious organisation, Om Divya Darshan which allows people to perform post-death rituals of their loved ones in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Haridwar and Gaya, news agency ANI reported.

"Postal department with an organisation, Om Divya Darshan launches facility to help people perform post-death rituals of their loved ones in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Haridwar & Gaya. Ashes can be sent via speed post. They can watch rituals live, said Senior Superintendent, Prayagraj Post Office.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

How to avail of the facility

  • A person has to get himself registered on the portal of Om Divya Darshan Sanstha at http://omdivysdarshan.org.
  • After registration, the packet of ashes can be sent through the post office by Speed Post to Varanasi, Prayagraj, Haridwar and Gaya. 'Om Divya Darshan' will have to be written on it in bold letters.
  • After booking the Speed ​​Post, the sender will have to update the booking details on the portal
  • After this, Om Divya Darshan Sanstha will take care of the rituals of ashes immersion and other rituals.
  • The family members of the deceased will also be able to watch it through webcast.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout