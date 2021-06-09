Asthi Visarjan: Ashes can be immersed in holy Ganga via Speed Post now

The postal department ties up with an organisation to facilitate the Asthi Visarjan rituals live to the families

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tradition of immersion of ashes in the holy Ganga River is a key ritual. But due to Covid lockdown, this age-old tradition has been hampered. Now the Department of Posts has announced a new initiative along with a socio-religious organisation, Om Divya Darshan which allows people to perform post-death rituals of their loved ones in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Haridwar and Gaya, news agency ANI reported.

The tradition of immersion of ashes in the holy Ganga River is a key ritual. But due to Covid lockdown, this age-old tradition has been hampered. Now the Department of Posts has announced a new initiative along with a socio-religious organisation, Om Divya Darshan which allows people to perform post-death rituals of their loved ones in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Haridwar and Gaya, news agency ANI reported.

How to avail of the facility

A person has to get himself registered on the portal of Om Divya Darshan Sanstha at http://omdivysdarshan.org.

After registration, the packet of ashes can be sent through the post office by Speed Post to Varanasi, Prayagraj, Haridwar and Gaya. 'Om Divya Darshan' will have to be written on it in bold letters.

After booking the Speed ​​Post, the sender will have to update the booking details on the portal

After this, Om Divya Darshan Sanstha will take care of the rituals of ashes immersion and other rituals.

The family members of the deceased will also be able to watch it through webcast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}