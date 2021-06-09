Asthi Visarjan: Ashes can be immersed in holy Ganga via Speed Post now

Asthi Visarjan: Ashes can be immersed in holy Ganga via Speed Post now1 min read . 09:27 AM IST
The postal department ties up with an organisation to facilitate the Asthi Visarjan rituals live to the families
The tradition of immersion of ashes in the holy Ganga River is a key ritual. But due to Covid lockdown, this age-old tradition has been hampered. Now the Department of Posts has announced a new initiative along with a socio-religious organisation, Om Divya Darshan which allows people to perform post-death rituals of their loved ones in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Haridwar and Gaya, news agency ANI reported.
"Postal department with an organisation, Om Divya Darshan launches facility to help people perform post-death rituals of their loved ones in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Haridwar & Gaya. Ashes can be sent via speed post. They can watch rituals live, said Senior Superintendent, Prayagraj Post Office.
How to avail of the facility
