‘Astounding’: Jet Airways CEO on aviation safety and glitches on social media2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 10:07 AM IST
Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor tweeted: 'Folks, please seek out informed, expert opinions. Don't go by hearsay'
Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor tweeted: 'Folks, please seek out informed, expert opinions. Don't go by hearsay'
Listen to this article
Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said that there is a lot of "uninformed drivel" circulating on social media on matters relating to aviation safety and glitches. “The amount of uninformed drivel I have seen on social media last 24 hours on matters relating to aviation safety and glitches, is astounding. Genuine issues and non-issues conflated and given equal coverage. Folks, please seek out informed, expert opinions. Don't go by hearsay," Sanjiv Kapoor tweeted.