‘Astounding’: Jet Airways CEO on aviation safety and glitches on social media

An unusually high number of incidents involving the aircraft has prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to seek an explanation from the airline. The latest incident involved a China-bound cargo plane operated by SpiceJet returning to Kolkata after its weather radar stopped working. Facing the showcause notice, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said that they are running "a safe airline for the past 15 years" and that "one or two incidents being highlighted in media doesn't mean any airline is unsafe".