‘Astounding’: Jet Airways CEO on aviation safety and glitches on social media

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor tweeted: 'Folks, please seek out informed, expert opinions. Don't go by hearsay'
Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said that there is a lot of "uninformed drivel" circulating on social media on matters relating to aviation safety and glitches. “The amount of uninformed drivel I have seen on social media last 24 hours on matters relating to aviation safety and glitches, is astounding. Genuine issues and non-issues conflated and given equal coverage. Folks, please seek out informed, expert opinions. Don't go by hearsay," Sanjiv Kapoor tweeted.
His tweet came amid a series of incidents involving SpiceJet aircraft.
Indian airline company SpiceJet is going through a highly turbulent phase in recent times on account of several glitches
An unusually high number of incidents involving the aircraft has prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to seek an explanation from the airline. The latest incident involved a China-bound cargo plane operated by SpiceJet returning to Kolkata after its weather radar stopped working. Facing the showcause notice, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said that they are running "a safe airline for the past 15 years" and that "one or two incidents being highlighted in media doesn't mean any airline is unsafe".
Singh told ANI that the kind of incidents being talked about are "trivial and happen on a daily basis in airlines". On an average, he said, 30 such incidents happen in airlines every day.
Let's look at the timeline of events
