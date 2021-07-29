AstraZeneca aims to file for US Covid vaccine license this fall

The drugmaker has supplied about 1 billion doses to more than 170 countries. Sales of the vaccine totaled almost $1.2 billion for the first half of this year. While Astra hasn’t taken a profit for the shot, committing to providing it at cost throughout the pandemic, peers such as Pfizer are getting a considerable bump. The U.S. pharma giant said this week it expects its Covid vaccine to bring in $33.5 billion in revenue this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}