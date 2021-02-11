AstraZeneca submits trial data for 8-12 week interval between Covishield doses

A day after the World Health Organization ’s expert panel on immunisation recommended an 8-12 weeks interval between two doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccine , pharma giant AstraZeneca submitted the clinical trial data after requests by various regulators and authorities across the world on Thursday.

The vaccine also available in India, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) under the name covishield is being administered at an interval of 4 weeks. AstraZeneca told Mint that the experts are evaluating the vaccine and indicated that increasing the interval between two doses would be an added advantage for India in covering more people.

According to AstraZeneca, experts from India have given recommendation of giving two doses, 28 days apart based on the Immunogenicity, safety and efficacy data from initial pooled analyses on COV001 (UK), COV002 (UK) and COV003 (Brazil) and also Indian data submitted at the time of Emergency use authorization application. “Also, there is data available for administration of the second dose up to 12 weeks after the first dose from the overseas studies," a company spokesperson told Mint.

The primary analysis of the Oxford-led clinical trials from the UK, Brazil and South Africa confirmed that it was 100% protective against severe disease, hospitalization and death, more than 22 days after the first dose, 76% efficacy three weeks after the first dose that is maintained to the second dose. Efficacy increased up to 82% with longer inter-dose interval of at least 12 weeks or more, the company spokesperson said.

“Increasing the interval between doses could allow many more people to be vaccinated in the first instance," the spokesperson said affirming that the vaccine is well tolerated and effective at preventing covid-19 for people 18 years and above.

The WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) has been reviewing the evidence on the vaccine’s effectiveness on new virus SARS CoV-2 variants and made significant recommendations in the backdrop of the decision of South Africa to halt the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after preliminary clinical trial findings of a study published by the Wits Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit indicated the vaccine offered minimal protection against mild-moderate covid-19 infection from B.1.351 variant of the coronavirus first identified in the country in November.

The SAGE said that in light of the observation that two-dose efficacy and immunogenicity increase with a longer interdose interval, WHO recommends an interval of 8 to 12 weeks between the doses. However, it also said that if the second dose is inadvertently administered less than 4 weeks after the first, the dose does not need to be repeated. India has already vaccinated over 74.30 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers mostly with covishield.

Vinod K. Paul, member (health) NITI Aayog who also heads a government panel on vaccine strategy that the Indian government is watching the developments in due course and the country will soon be having more vaccines in near future.

Public health experts in India suggesting the government to increase the interval between the doses as recommended by the WHO cautioned of fresh challenges in the tracking the beneficiaries and vaccine acceptance and more confusion among those who have taken first dose.

“India has rolled out two vaccines--Covaxin and Covisheild. WHO recommendations on keeping at least 8 weeks interval between two doses of Covishied will pose challenges with two vaccines under use in India. If it is not implemented it will increase further vaccine hesitancy in health care workers who follow WHO as trusted source," said Naveen Thacker, executive director of international Pediatric Association and former civil society organization (CSO) representative to Gavi board, the Vaccine Alliance.

“If it is implemented there will be issues with Covaxin dose scheduling which is recommended in two doses at 4 weeks interval. But this also provide an opportunity to start vaccinating other priority groups immediately. Government must take these policy decisions in a transparent manner based on science. After all national interest is more important than "Vaccine Nationalism". It will be good to start including other priority groups and give first dose to all who are interested," he said.

