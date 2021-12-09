AstraZeneca to submit EUA application for antibody combination Evusheld in India

NEW DELHI : Pharma giant AstraZeneca intends to submit emergency use authorisation (EUA) application for its antibody combination Evusheld in India after receiving approval from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company announced on Thursday.

Evusheld --tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab—a long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, received for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of covid-19 in adults and adolescents (aged 12 and older who weigh 40kg or more) with moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition or immunosuppressive medications and who may not mount an adequate immune response to covid-19 vaccination, as well as those individuals for whom covid-19 vaccination is not recommended. Recipients should not be currently infected with or had recent known exposure to a person infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Evusheld, the AstraZeneca claimed, is the only covid-19 antibody delivered as an intramuscular dose (150mg tixagevimab and 150mg cilgavimab). The company said that the first doses are expected to become available very soon. “Evusheld neutralises all previous SARs-CoV-2 variants to date, and we are working quickly to establish its efficacy against the new Omicron variant," Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca, said.

The company said that about 2% of the global population is considered at increased risk of an inadequate response to a covid-19 vaccine. In India, this percentage could be a bit higher given the problem of underdiagnosis and ignorance, it said. This includes people with blood cancers or other cancers being treated with chemotherapy, and those taking medications after an organ transplant or who are taking immunosuppressive drugs for conditions including multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, the company statement said.

"We have already initiated engagements with the relevant health authorities in India to provide them with the latest evidence. Recent data from the Phase III PROVENT trial showed a robust efficacy profile and AZD7442 has so far demonstrated protection of up to six months against covid-19 in this population," Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Managing Director AstraZeneca India Pharma Limited said.

The primary data supporting the Evusheld EUA are from the ongoing PROVENT Phase III pre-exposure prevention trial, which showed a statistically significant reduction (77% at primary analysis, 83% at median six-month analysis) in the risk of developing symptomatic covid-19 compared to placebo, with protection from the virus continuing for at least six months. More follow-up is needed to establish the full duration of protection provided by Evusheld. Data from the Phase III STORM CHASER post-exposure trial and the Evusheld Phase I trial also supported the EUA. Evusheld was well-tolerated in the trials, the company claimed.

AstraZeneca said that studies are underway to provide information on the impact of the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) on Evusheld. Of the Omicron binding site substitutions relevant to Evusheld that have been tested to date in preclinical assays, none have been associated with escape from Evusheld neutralisation. In vitro findings demonstrate Evusheld neutralises other recent emergent SARS-CoV-2 viral variants, including the Delta and Mu variants.10

Evusheld is being developed with support from the US government, including federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority in partnership with the Department of Defense; Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense.

AstraZeneca has agreed to supply the US government with 700,000 doses of Evusheld. The U.S. government has indicated that it plans to distribute these doses to states and territories at no cost and on a pro rata basis. AstraZeneca is progressing with filings around the globe for potential emergency use authorisation or conditional approval of Evusheld in both covid-19 prophylaxis and treatment.

