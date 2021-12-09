AstraZeneca to submit EUA application for antibody combination Evusheld in India

Evusheld --tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab—a long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, received for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of covid-19 in adults and adolescents (aged 12 and older who weigh 40kg or more) with moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition or immunosuppressive medications and who may not mount an adequate immune response to covid-19 vaccination, as well as those individuals for whom covid-19 vaccination is not recommended. Recipients should not be currently infected with or had recent known exposure to a person infected with SARS-CoV-2.