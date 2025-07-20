Astrologer in Pune molests 25-year-old woman after visit to office in Dhankawadi

In a chilling turn of events, a 45-year-astrologer allegedly molested a 25-year-old college student, when the woman went to the person with her brother's horoscope.

The incident took place at the astrologer Akhilesh Laxman Rajguru’s office in the Dhankawadi area, police officials said.

How did the incident happen? Police said that the woman had initially gone there with her brother’s horoscope. The astrologer – Rajguru – allegedly told the woman he needed to give her a specific object and asked her to return the next day.

“When she went back, the astrologer molested her,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mohite.

Following the student's complaint, the astrologer was arrested.

A case under sections 74 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Black Magic Act has been registered, and further probe is underway, the DCP said.

Self-styled godman arrested for voyeurism A similar case was also reported in Pimpri Chinchwad last month, where police arrested a self-proclaimed godman for allegedly practising black magic, cheating people and secretly keeping a watch on them through a mobile phone, stated a senior police official.

According to police officials, the accused, Prasad Bhimrao Tamdar (29) would ask his visitors to download an app on their mobiles, which would give him access to their phones. He would then ask his visitors to engage in sexual acts with women, including sex workers and he watched secretly on his phone.