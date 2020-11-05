Anand Mahindra's post on astrologer who predicted Trump will win in US election

While Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is now 6 electoral votes away from winning the US presidency, an astrologer's forecast predicting a victory for Donald Trump is being widely circulated on social media.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, has shared the astrologer's prediction on Twitter on Wednesday, cropping out his name "for the sake of privacy".

The astrologer, in his forecast, predicted that Trump would "retain the office of the President of America second time."

Taking to Twitter, the businessman wrote, "This astrologer’s forecast was doing the messaging circuit last week. (Have concealed the name & address for the sake of privacy) If President Trump retains office, this astrologer will be rather popular, to put it mildly."

Meanwhile, Mahindra himself predicted a huge rise in the astrologer's popularity should Prez Trump win the White House.

What the astrologer predicted

Shree Donald Trump having ascendant lion and placement of sun in 10th house along the dragon's head that is rahu gives him upper hand to repeat second term as President of America because he has exalted Jupitor to combine wih Sun.

The astrologer also predicted that Joe Biden would give the Republican incumbent a "neck to neck fight".

Anand Mahindra's post has been 'liked' over 6,000 times and retweeted 710 times on the micro-blogging site at the time of filing the report.

Look how Anand Mahindra's one post has kicked up a storm on Twitter:

Trump had claimed earlier that he had won the US election while the final results for the 2020 US elections are yet to come.





