Astrologer Radhan Pandit's appointment as Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Officer on Special Duty revoked after row

Astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel's appointment as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was revoked on Wednesday, just a day after it was announced, following a political row over this selection. “The orders issued regarding the appointment of Thiru. Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister (Political) … is hereby revoked,” the official order read.
Vettrivel, widely known as both an astrologer and a spokesperson for the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam, had been a close aide to Vijay during the recent electoral campaign in Tamil Nadu.
He was, just a day ago, appointed as OSD (Political) in the Chief Minister’s Office.
According to a letter from the CMO, “Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel is appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political) with effect from the date of joining. The terms and conditions in this regard will be issued separately.”
His appointment caused a bit of a row in the state and among the TVK allies, who questioned the appointment of an astrologer to a state government post.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) allies Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) also criticised the TVK government for appointing Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as the OSD.
MJK President and MLA Thamimun Ansari said, “Do not include astrology formulas in the government, mainly if they believe personally its upto them, no issue, but it should not come in government. We are not supporting TVK in the floor test.”
DMDK General Secretary and MLA Premalatha Vijayakanth said, “The appointment of astrologer Radhan Pandit as OSD to the Chief Minister is condemnable.”
Meanwhile, the TVK on Wednesday, 13 May, won the floor test. The party had won 107 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, after Vijay resigned from Trichy East and retained Perambur.
The party had 106 MLAs eligible to vote after the Madras High Court directed TVK leader Srinivasa Sethupathi not to participate in the Assembly confidence motion, following the DMK's challenge to the poll results in Tirupattur. The Supreme Court has, meanwhile, stayed the Madras HC order.
The party secured support from Congress (five seats), along with the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML, each contributing two seats. With the addition of one expelled AMMK MLA, the coalition's strength currently stands at 120 (excluding Srinivasa Sethupathi). The DMK MLAs staged a walkout from the Assembly.
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