Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Astronaut Sunita Williams greets Indians on occasion of 75th Independence Day

Astronaut Sunita Williams greets Indians on occasion of 75th Independence Day

Premium
Astronaut Sunita Williams 
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Livemint

India’s 75th Independence Day: Sunita William praised ISRO and said that she is interested in the Gaganyaan mission--India's first human spaceflight mission

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams along with top US senators, including Democrat Mark Warner and Republican John Cornyn greeted Indians and Indian-Americans on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams along with top US senators, including Democrat Mark Warner and Republican John Cornyn greeted Indians and Indian-Americans on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

She said, "NASA and ISRO have cooperated in many different areas, including Earth and space science. Additionally, NASA has provided deep space communication and navigation support for ISRO’s missions to the Moon and Mars".

She said, "NASA and ISRO have cooperated in many different areas, including Earth and space science. Additionally, NASA has provided deep space communication and navigation support for ISRO’s missions to the Moon and Mars".

She praised ISRO and said that she is interested in the Gaganyaan mission--India's first human spaceflight mission.

She praised ISRO and said that she is interested in the Gaganyaan mission--India's first human spaceflight mission.

"Exploring space is a global enterprise where we all need to work together. I am especially interested in following the progress of Gaganyaan," the astronaut said.

"Exploring space is a global enterprise where we all need to work together. I am especially interested in following the progress of Gaganyaan," the astronaut said.

Williams' paternal family is from Mehsana district in Gujarat. Her maternal great-grandmother, born in Slovenia, immigrated to America as an 11-year-old with her mother.

Williams' paternal family is from Mehsana district in Gujarat. Her maternal great-grandmother, born in Slovenia, immigrated to America as an 11-year-old with her mother.

Cornyn said he knows firsthand the importance of a strong relationship between the United States and India.

Cornyn said he knows firsthand the importance of a strong relationship between the United States and India.

“I'm proud to see how our ties have strengthened over the recent years," he said.

“I'm proud to see how our ties have strengthened over the recent years," he said.

It was 74 years ago that India emancipated itself from British rule and began a long and storied journey toward becoming the biggest democracy in the world, said Senator Cornyn, Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

It was 74 years ago that India emancipated itself from British rule and began a long and storied journey toward becoming the biggest democracy in the world, said Senator Cornyn, Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

“I want to congratulate the people in India on 75 years of Independence. The strength of the relationship between the world's two biggest democracies is more important now than ever," said Democrat Warner, Co-Chair of the powerful Senate India Caucus. This is the largest bilateral caucus in the United States Senate.

“I want to congratulate the people in India on 75 years of Independence. The strength of the relationship between the world's two biggest democracies is more important now than ever," said Democrat Warner, Co-Chair of the powerful Senate India Caucus. This is the largest bilateral caucus in the United States Senate.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!