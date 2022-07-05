After a lengthy wait, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is now available in India. It includes enough upgrades to make the wait worthwhile. The Asus ROG Phone 6 has the most outrageous specifications available to gamers and the quickest CPU that any Android phone can use.

In addition, the phone has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, which can support up to 12GB of RAM on the basic model and up to 18GB of RAM on the Pro model. Additionally, it has been claimed that the cooling system is better than previously. With a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for the primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera, Asus also improves the phone's cameras. The phone has a 12MP front camera as well.

The design and RAM/storage configuration of the Asus ROG Phone 6 and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro are the main differences between them. The device has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, it supports HDR10+ colours and has a maximum brightness of 1200 nits. Additionally, the display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. A small, customisable pOLED display is placed on the back of the phone.

Additionally, the Asus ROG Phone 6 keeps its potent stereo speaker arrangement and receives its first IPX4 rating. The Pro version has a tiny OLED display for notifications or graphics on the back, while the ordinary version only has a lighted ROG logo. Even if you only receive a 30W charger in the box, the 6000mAh battery that powers everything is still supported by the 65W fast wired charging from last year.

Asus ROG Phone 6 availability, price and colour options

The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are the two models available in the ROG Phone 6 series. Although the availability in India has not yet been disclosed, the pricing has. This time, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is more expensive.

On the other hand, the ROG Phone 6 Pro will cost Rs. 89,999 for the single model with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage. The ROG Phone 6 is available in Phantom Black and Storm White while the ROG Phone 6 Pro is available in Solar White. The ROG Phone 6 Pro essentially doesn't change from its predecessors; instead, it only adds adjustments for the 2022 smartphone market.