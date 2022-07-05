Asus ROG Phone 6 is here in India! Check price, colour options and more2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 11:00 PM IST
The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are the two models available in the ROG Phone 6 series.
After a lengthy wait, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is now available in India. It includes enough upgrades to make the wait worthwhile. The Asus ROG Phone 6 has the most outrageous specifications available to gamers and the quickest CPU that any Android phone can use.