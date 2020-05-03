Asus to launch new laptops in India to cater to work-from-home demand

Since the lockdown was implemented in India on 25 March, work from home has been the sole option for employees . Asus India is planning to tap in to this surge in demand by launching new laptops in India once the lockdown is lifted,

According to a top company executive in an interview to IANS, Asus is preparing a couple of launches in June this year. On Monday, the government will be allowing few districts in the country to start selling non-essential items that also includes laptops and smartphones.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India told IANS, "We do have a slew of launches scheduled in the later half of the year. Quite immediately we are looking forward to a couple of launches from the gaming segment starting June 2020."

ASUS India is working with partners like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and other e-commerce platforms to execute the sale of the new products.The Indian government has allowed e-commerce activities in Green and Orange zones for both essential and non-essential commodities.

"We have been bullish in the offline space prior to the lockdown and we intend to continue with the same gusto at a more appropriate time. We have more than 100 ASUS exclusive stores (AES) and our aim is to have 200 AES by 2020 financial year," he said.

"We believe that once the lockdown is lifted/relaxed, there will be an increase in online shopping. But at the same time we also foresee the growth of the offline route once things return to normalcy," Su said.

India is one of the main markets for ASUS and post the lockdown companies are expected to encourage employees to work from home. The new surge in demand will help the company extend its 13-15% market share further.

