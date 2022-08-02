Amid a sudden surge in monkeypox cases globally, India reported 8 infections and one virus-related death, and with it, several apprehensions were raised regarding the spread and transmission of the virus. Many are wondering what are the symptoms that are commonly seen among the monkeypox patients, whether there are any new symptoms to look for and also, whether a patient can be asymptomatic if he/she contracts the virus. So far, over 20,000 monkeypox cases have been traced from 80 countries. A total of 4 deaths have been reported till now. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a global health emergency owing to the fact that it is spreading faster than usual.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}