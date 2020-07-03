NEW DELHI : The Union health ministry on Friday recommended home isolation for asymptomatic patients, as health infrastructure in India is strained because of the swelling number of covid-19 patients.

The move is aimed at reducing the burden on covid-19 related healthcare infrastructure that is severely strained in certain states, specially Delhi and Maharashtra.

People in Delhi and Mumbai are facing a severe shortage of healthcare facilities for covid-19, including beds and isolation facilities, even as the country recorded more than 635,192 cases on Friday. In such a scenario, most states are recommending home isolation of patients having mild symptoms, though some states, such as Uttar Pradesh, have a policy of institutional quarantine.

A large number of asymptomatic covid-19 cases are being detected in the country and the previous guidelines for home isolation for very mild and pre-symptomatic cases will also be applicable to asymptomatic cases, the government said.

However, patients suffering from immune compromised status such as HIV and cancer therapy, as well as transplant recipients, are not eligible for home isolation, the government said. People aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart ailments, chronic lung, liver, and kidney disease, and cerebro-vascular disease shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer, the guidelines said.

In such cases, a caregiver should be available to provide care on 24x7 basis, it said. A communication link between the caregiver and the hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation, the government said.

A person should be clinically categorised as a very mild or pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic case by the treating medical officer, according to the guidelines.

“Such people should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining family contacts. The caregiver and all close contacts of such people should take hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer," the guidelines said.

The government also said that people under home isolation will stand discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and if they do not have fever for three days. The patients will be advised to isolate themselves at home and monitor their own health for an additional seven days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over, the guidelines said.

The Centre has also since 1 April distributed more than 20.2 million N95 masks and more than 11.8 million personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to states, Union territories, and central institutions, free of cost. More than 61.2 million HCQ tablets have been distributed to them. So far, 11,300 “Make in India" ventilators have also been dispatched to various states, Union territories, and central institutions, of which 6,154 ventilators have already been delivered to various hospitals. The Centre is also ensuring their installation and commissioning.

