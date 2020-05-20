Asymptomatic patients less likely to infect others: Govt

“The new discharge policy is based on evidence where we have found that presymptomatic, mild symptomatic cases, or moderate cases for that matter not having fever for 10 days will not be able to spread the infection to others," said Agarwal. “However, we have directed that even after a patient leaves the covid facility, s/he should self-quarantine himself/herself for at least seven days and also must take all necessary precautions. They should not go out."