At 1,797, Delhi sees 36% rise in Covid-19 cases, positivity rate over 8%2 min read . 10:04 PM IST
- There are currently 4,843 active cases in Delhi
- One patient died of Covid-19 in the city in the last 24 hours
As many as 1,797 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 19,19,52, said the state health department on Friday. With this, the positivity rate in the city has reached 8.18%.
As many as 1,797 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 19,19,52, said the state health department on Friday. With this, the positivity rate in the city has reached 8.18%.
This marks a surge of 497 infections, or 36.46%, as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 1,323 new cases on Thursday and the positivity rate was 6.69%.
This marks a surge of 497 infections, or 36.46%, as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 1,323 new cases on Thursday and the positivity rate was 6.69%.
Further, one more patient succumbed to the disease in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to Covid-19 in the city stands at 26,226 and the fatality rate is 1.37%.
Further, one more patient succumbed to the disease in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to Covid-19 in the city stands at 26,226 and the fatality rate is 1.37%.
According to the health department, 901 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,87,956.
According to the health department, 901 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,87,956.
A total of 21,978 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day.
A total of 21,978 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day.
Delhi has 4,843 active Covid-19 cases, of which 2,85 are currently in home isolation.
Delhi has 4,843 active Covid-19 cases, of which 2,85 are currently in home isolation.
There are 9,515 beds for coronavirus patients in the hospitals and 222 (2.32%) of them were occupied, according to the health bulletin.
There are 9,515 beds for coronavirus patients in the hospitals and 222 (2.32%) of them were occupied, according to the health bulletin.
The total number of containment zones reached 190.
The total number of containment zones reached 190.
The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on 13 January this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on 13 January this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on 14 January, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on 14 January, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
Vaccination status
Vaccination status
During the last 24 hours, 26,806 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital, as per the bulletin. Out of this, 2,566 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 6,987 the second dose. Booster doses were given to 17,253 people.
During the last 24 hours, 26,806 Covid-19 vaccination doses were administered in the national capital, as per the bulletin. Out of this, 2,566 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 6,987 the second dose. Booster doses were given to 17,253 people.
A total of 3,46,03,995 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,80,90,128 were the first dose and 1,52,06,812 were second dose in Delhi.
A total of 3,46,03,995 vaccination doses have been administered to date out of which 1,80,90,128 were the first dose and 1,52,06,812 were second dose in Delhi.