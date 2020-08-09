At 119, Tamil Nadu sees highest single-day Covid-19 deaths; tally nears 3 lakh

Tamil Nadu on Sunday witnessed the highest daily number of novel coronavirus deaths with 119 casualties, taking the toll to 4,927, according to state health department.

Moreover, with 5,994 new cases recorded today, the total number of novel coronavirus caseload in the southern state has now reached 2,96,901, according to the daily health bulletin.

Moreover, with 5,994 new cases recorded today, the total number of novel coronavirus caseload in the southern state has now reached 2,96,901, according to the daily health bulletin.

However, on a positive note, the total number of recoveries stands at 2,38,638, including today's 6,020 patients getting discharged from after recovering from the highly contagious disease.

There are 53,336 active cases in the state.

With increased focus on testing of samples, 70,186 specimens were tested today, taking the overall testing in the state over 32 lakh.

There are currently 129 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are private and rest are under state-government.