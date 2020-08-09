Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >At 119, Tamil Nadu sees highest single-day Covid-19 deaths; tally nears 3 lakh
A health worker takes a swab sample of a boy for COVID-19 test at medical camp i

At 119, Tamil Nadu sees highest single-day Covid-19 deaths; tally nears 3 lakh

1 min read . 06:31 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • With 5,994 new cases recorded today, the total number of novel coronavirus caseload in the southern state has now reached 2,96,901
  • On a positive note, the total number of recoveries stands at 2,38,638, including today's 6,020 patients getting discharged

Tamil Nadu on Sunday witnessed the highest daily number of novel coronavirus deaths with 119 casualties, taking the toll to 4,927, according to state health department.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday witnessed the highest daily number of novel coronavirus deaths with 119 casualties, taking the toll to 4,927, according to state health department.

Moreover, with 5,994 new cases recorded today, the total number of novel coronavirus caseload in the southern state has now reached 2,96,901, according to the daily health bulletin.

Moreover, with 5,994 new cases recorded today, the total number of novel coronavirus caseload in the southern state has now reached 2,96,901, according to the daily health bulletin.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

However, on a positive note, the total number of recoveries stands at 2,38,638, including today's 6,020 patients getting discharged from after recovering from the highly contagious disease.

There are 53,336 active cases in the state.

With increased focus on testing of samples, 70,186 specimens were tested today, taking the overall testing in the state over 32 lakh.

There are currently 129 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 68 are private and rest are under state-government.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated