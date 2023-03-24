At 15%, India has most number of female pilots in the world2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 08:16 AM IST
There are approximately 10,000 pilots including 67 foreign nationals working with various domestic airlines in India
India's airline regulatory body has shared the latest statistics on strength of pilots in India. As per the latest data, 15% of the pilots in the country are women. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), this is three times the global average of 5%. However, there is no special programme to encourage pilot training for women, SC, and ST communities.
