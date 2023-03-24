At 15%, India has most number of female pilots in the world

A study called Gender Differences In General Aviation Crashes, which assessed airplane and helicopter crash data between 1983 and 1997 found that crash rates for male pilots exceeded that of women. Another study by Women in Combat Arms: A Study of the Global War on Terror, compared the accident rates of men and female pilots from 2002 to 2013. The study also pointed that women operate aircraft “more safely" accounting for only 3% of accidents even as they constituted 10% of all US army helicopter pilots.

