The share of women pilots in India, which currently stands at about 15% of the total workforce, is significantly higher than the international average of 5%, VK Singh, minister of state, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Monday.

Responding to a query at the Rajya Sabha, Singh said that there are about 17,726 registered pilots in India, of which the number of women pilots stand at 2,764.

"Globally, according to the International Society of Women Airline Pilots, around 5% of pilots are women. In India, the share of women pilots is significantly higher - at over 15%," Singh added.

Meanwhile, the minister also said that the government is taken a number of steps to facilitate pilot-training in the country.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation and its associated organisations have taken a number of steps to promote training of pilots in the country. These include issuing award letters for nine new Flying Training Organisations (FTO) at five airports of Airports authority of India (Belagavi, Jalgaon, Kalaburagi, Khajuraho and Lilabari) with rationalised land charges etc., digitisation of approval processes at the regulator DGCA and greater empowerment of Flying Instructors etc.," Singh said.

"These measures are likely to enhance the flying hours at FTOs and the number of Commercial Pilot Licenses issued per annum. These will benefit all aspiring pilots, including women pilots," Singh added.

