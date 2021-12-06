At 15%, share of women in India's pilot workforce exceeds international average

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation and its associated organisations have taken a number of steps to promote training of pilots in the country. These include issuing award letters for nine new Flying Training Organisations (FTO) at five airports of Airports authority of India (Belagavi, Jalgaon, Kalaburagi, Khajuraho and Lilabari) with rationalised land charges etc., digitisation of approval processes at the regulator DGCA and greater empowerment of Flying Instructors etc.," Singh said.