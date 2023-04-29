The number of billionaires in India is more than in several developed countries, according to data from the World of Statistics.
As per the data, India is home to 169 billionaires--the third-highest in the world. Whereas America tops the list with 735 billionaires, followed by China with 495 billionaires.
However, the number of billionaires in India is more than in developed countries like Germany, Italy, Canada, the UK, Australia, France, Switzerland, and Japan.
Among the list of 15 nations with the most billionaires, Japan ranked at the bottom with only 40 ultra-rich people, the World of Statistics data reported.
Only Russia (105), Germany (126), India (169), China (495), and the US (735) have more than 100 billionaires across the globe.
Here's the list of countries with the number of billionaires:
- US: 735
- China: 495
- India: 169
- Germany: 126
- Russia: 105
- Hong Kong: 66
- Italy: 64
- Canada: 63
- Taiwan: 52
- UK: 52
- Brazil: 51
- Australia: 47
- France: 43
- Switzerland: 41
- Japan: 40
According to Forbes list, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India with a net worth of $87 billion, followed by Gautam Adani ($48.3 billion), HCL's Shiv Nadar ($24.5 billion), Cyrus Poonawalla ( $22.8 billion), Savitri Jindal & family ($17.9 billion), Lakshmi Mittal ($16.9 billion), Dilip Sanghvi ($16.2 billion), Radhakishan Damani ($15.8 billion), Kumar Birla ($14.9 billion), Uday Kotak ($14.5 billion), Kushal Pal Singh ($9.9 billion), Ravi Jaipuria ($9.9 billion), among others.
And in India, Mumbai is home to the maximum number of billionaires. As many as 66 billionaires live in Mumbai. The national capital of Delhi is a few leagues behind with 39 billionaires, while Bengaluru is home to 21 billionaires.
France's Bernard Arnault & family is the richest in the world with a net worth of $236.1 billion. And among the world's top 10 billionaires, seven are Americans. These include Elon Musk ($174.5 billion), Jeff Bezos ($128.5 billion), Larry Ellison ($118.3 billion), Warren Buffett ($115.3 billion), Bill Gates ($113.1 billion), Steve Ballmer ($95.6 billion), and Michael Bloomberg ($94.5 billion), respectively.
