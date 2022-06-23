At 19,934, Delhi sees over 100% rise in Covid-19 cases. Read here

At 19,934, Delhi sees over 100% rise in Covid-19 cases. Read here2 min read . 08:30 PM IST
- Delhi recorded 928 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday
- The active tally in the city has reached 8.10%
As many as 1,934 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 19,27,394, said the state health department on Thursday. The positivity rate in the city has now reached 8.10%.
This marks over a 100% rise in infections as compared to yesterday, when the city had recorded 928 fresh Covid-19 cases – the lowest in over a week. Delhi's positivity rate on Wednesday rested at 7.08%.
No deaths due to the disease have been seen in the city since then. The Covid-19 death toll in Delhi stands at 26,242 and the fatality rate is 1.36%.
According to the health department, 1,233 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,95,397.
A total of 23,879 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day.
Delhi has 5,755 active Covid-19 cases, of which 3,564 are currently in home isolation. The number of active Covid-19 cases on Wednesday had declined to 5,054 from 5,595 the previous day.
There are 9,496 beds for coronavirus patients in the hospitals and 265 (2.79%) of them were occupied, according to the health bulletin. With a surge in Covid-19 infections in Delhi, hospitals are also witnessing a slight increase in admissions, but most of these patients, doctors say, have comorbid conditions.
The total number of containment zones reached 309.
Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government has not implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) since hospital admissions are low.
The GRAP came into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for the locking and unlocking of various activities.
Experts have said people lowering their guard and travelling during the vacation season are the main reasons behind the latest upward trend in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi.
The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on 13 January this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on 14 January, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
