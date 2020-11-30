Home >News >India >At 2.0 degrees Celsius, Mount Abu coldest in Rajasthan
Mount Abu was recorded as the coldest place in Rajasthan with a night temperature of 2.0 degrees Celsius.
At 2.0 degrees Celsius, Mount Abu coldest in Rajasthan

1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2020, 02:01 PM IST PTI

  • In plains, Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius
  • According to the Met department, the night temperature at most places is likely to drop in the coming days

Jaipur: Mount Abu was recorded as the coldest place in Rajasthan with a night temperature of 2.0 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said on Monday.

In plains, Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, Sikar 6.0 in, Pilani 7.1, Bhilwara 8.0, Eran Road 8.8, Sriganganagar 9.1 and Ajmer 9.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather office, the night temperature at most places is likely to drop in the coming days.

