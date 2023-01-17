At 2.4°C, Delhi colder than Mussoorie, Kasauli, Darjeeling

At 2.4°C, Delhi colder than Mussoorie, Kasauli, Darjeeling1 min read . 03:17 PM IST
- The capital logged a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius at its representative weather observatory - Safdarjung - which is five notches below normal
National capital Delhi on Tuesday logged temperatures lesser than popular hill stations like Nainital, Gangtok. Delhi has been battered by severe cold wave this year, which has seen the mercury plummet to as low at 1.4 degree celcius.
Delhi which has witnessed extremes of temperatures in 2022, with the heat wave in summer and the cold wave in winter.
The capital logged a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius at its representative weather observatory - Safdarjung - which is five notches below normal. In comparison, the minimum temperature in Nainital was lower at 6 degrees Celsius and so was in Mussoorie at 2.5 degrees Celsius, reported Hindustan Times.
Further in Jafarpur, Delhi recorded even lower minimum temperatures, which were 2.3 degrees Celsius. National capital also recorded 2.2 degrees Celsius in Ridge and 2 degrees Celsius in Lodhi Road. In Ayanagar, the mercury touched 2.8 degrees Celsius.
On Tuesday, Delhi recorded temperatures less than Darjeeling (West Bengal) 2.2°C, Gangtok (Sikkim) 5.6°C, Kasauli (Himachal Pradesh) 3.6°C, Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) 2.5°C, Nainital (Uttarakhand) 6.0°C, and Dharamshala (Uttarakhand) 2.2°C.
Delhi's minimum temperature fell to lowest to 1.4 degrees Celsius on Monday since 1.1 degrees Celsius on 1 January 2021.
The capital is currently under yellow alert as issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (January 15) after a fresh cold wave descended from the Himalayas onto the northern plains.
As per the Met department's forecast, the cold wave will last for two more days before beginning to abate from Thursday (19 January) onwards.
With Delhi shivering in extreme cold, the capital's minimum temperature surpassed or remained at par with many winter destinations in north, east and even northeastern India.
