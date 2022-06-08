With the fresh cases, the Maharashtra's overall infection tally rose to 78,98,815 and the death toll stands at 11,47,866. The active cases stand at 9,806
As many as 2,701 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Maharashtra, said the state health department on Wednesday.
Out of the total, 1,765 cases were detected in the state capital Mumbai. With this, the metropolis recorded a 42% rise in the number of cases.
However, no deaths due to the disease were reported since Tuesday. With the fresh cases, the state's overall infection tally rose to 78,98,815 and the death toll stands at 11,47,866. The active cases stand at 9,806.
This is the biggest jump in daily Covid-19 cases seen in Maharashtra in nearly four months. The state had last reported 2,797 fresh cases on 17 February.
Mumbai has also seen the highest single-day count since 26 January, when it had recorded 1,858 cases.
On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 1,881 coronavirus cases, a sizable increase compared to 1,036 infections reported the previous day.
The spike comes a day after the health ministry has asked states with the highest number of active cases — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana — to take measures to control the surge.
The Centre has also asked these states to monitor influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases in all health facilities on a regular basis and conduct continuous genome sequencing of all Covid samples.
Scientists and doctors have advised people to wear masks and follow Covid- appropriate measures.
In Maharashtra, the government on Saturday made the use of face masks mandatory in closed public spaces such as trains, buses, cinemas, auditorium, offices, hospitals, colleges, and schools.
“There has been some increase in positive cases in limited cluster areas like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Palghar districts, leading to the hike in India's active cases. Thus, we appeal to the public to wear masks in areas of surge," said state health minister Rajesh Tope.
