At 20,846, West Bengal reports highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases

"Priorities are being fixed and re-fixed, implementing agencies (DRDO, NHAI) are being settled and unsettled, the quota for West Bengal is being downwardly revised and further downwardly revised every day. We were told we shall get 70 PSA plants, now we are told that we shall get four in the first phase with no clarity on the remaining PSA plants! I request you to kindly get the priorities; implementing agencies, and quota fixed, justly, fairly, and quickly. Our own supplementary PSA- installation plans by our state agencies and on the strength of our own funds are getting disturbed because of the indecisiveness at Delhi," stated Banerjee.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}