At 3,775, Mumbai sees highest-ever spike in daily Covid cases, 316 buildings sealed

Mumbai reported the highest daily spike of 3,775 new covid-19 cases today, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,62,654 while 10 deaths took the fatality count in the country's financial capital to 11,582 today

The number of active covid-19 cases in the city rose to 23,448.

A total of 3,26,708 patients recovered with 1,647 recoveries taking place in the last 24 hours. The overall recovery rate is 91%.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC has sealed 316 buildings in Mumbai after the city reported the highest spike of 3,775 new Covid-19 cases and the number of active containment zones reached 40.

The number of containment zones and sealed buildings has significantly gone up in the past six days in Mumbai with an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

With a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to carry out over 47,000 rapid antigen tests at public places every day.

Mumbai has added more than 37,000 new cases in the span of one month. It recorded the highest one-day rise in cases earlier this week.

In a circular issued on Friday, the civic body stated that rapid antigen tests will be carried out for free, except those at shopping malls. The tests conducted at shopping malls will be chargeable.

The tests will be mandatory for those selected, and those who refuse will have to face action under the Epidemic Act, 1897, the circular stated.

