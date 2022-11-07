At 33 degrees, Delhi records hottest November day in 13 years

Delhi on Monday recorded its hottest November in 13 years with the maximum temperatures rising to 33 degrees Celsius, meteorological data showed.
While the maximum temperature was recorded four notches above the season's average, the minimum temperature at 17 degrees Celsius stood three notches above the season's average.
The city recorded 33.5 degrees Celsius in November 2008.
The Palm observatory recorded a high of 32.2 degrees Celsius.
The Najafgarh observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius, while Pitampura and Sports Complex recorded temperatures of 34.6 degrees Celsius and 34.5 degrees Celsius on Monday respectively.
The humidity levels oscillated between 38 per cent and 96 per cent, IMD said.
Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 352 in the morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.
IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of mist or shallow fog in the morning for Tuesday.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 32 and 17 degrees Celsius.
(With inputs from agencies)
