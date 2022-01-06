As many as 36,265 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department issued on Thursday.

Of the total, Mumbai reported 20,181 new infections, a fresh all-time high daily count and up 5,015 from a day ago. On Wednesday, Mumbai had logged 15,166 new coronavirus infections, surpassing the previous all-time high of 11,163 logged in April 2021.

In addition to this, 8,907 more people were discharged after recuperating from the disease, taking the recovery rate to 96.17%.

The state also had 13 fatalities due to the disease, taking the case fatality rate in Maharashtra to 2.08%.

There are currently 1,14,847 active cases in Maharashtra.

The new infections include 79 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus that were detected during the day. With this, the tally of the new strain has reached 876. The maximum of the cases is in Mumbai (565), followed by Pune (83) and Pimpri-Chinchwad (45).

Out of this, 381 people have been discharged after they tested negative.

Currently, 5,85,758 people are in home quarantine and 1368 people are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that while cases are rising in the state, the number of casualties has not increased.

He said that the hospitalisations have not increased, and medical oxygen demand also has not gone up.

"The number of cases is growing but hospitalisations have not increased. Also, the number of casualties has not increased, medical oxygen demand has not gone up. In the coming days, we will conduct a serosurvey," said Tope.

The state government has not yet considered shutting down local trains in Mumbai and imposing inter-district travel restrictions, he said.

While discussions were held about imposing weekend lockdown and night curfew, no decision has been taken in that regard too, he added.

