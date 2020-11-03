At 371, Delhi's air quality still in 'very poor' category

The air quality of the national capital remained in the ' very poor ' category for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data revealed.

In Anand Vihar, the air quality remained 'very poor' with an AQI of 364 at 8 am.

The AQI was recorded at 342 in ITO, 371 in Bawana, 349 in Patparganj and 387 in Jahangirpuri, 333 in Punjabi Bagh area; all four in 'very poor' category, as per the CPCB data.

On Monday, Delhi’s average AQI was 293.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The CPCB says that an AQI in the 'very poor' category can lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

To curb the air pollution menace in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has recently launched the "Green Delhi" app, which would enable people to register complaints about violation of anti-pollution norms.

"Today we are launching the Green Delhi app to involve every citizen. You can file any kind of complaint regarding pollution via this app, which is available on the Play Store. If you witness industrial pollution or dust, you can upload its video, picture, or audio. Automatically the location will be sent to us," CM Kejriwal said.

According to World Air Quality Index, Delhi’s 28 million people haven’t had a single day of clean air since early September.

In the past two weeks, readings for particulate matter of 2.5 microns or smaller, or PM2.5, have risen to more than 400 in some parts of the state, eight times the safe level. PM2.5 is closely watched because the particles are small enough to journey deep into the lungs and do the most damage, a Bloomberg report stated.

“Covid-19 and air pollution are a dangerous combination," K. Srinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India told Bloomberg.

Air pollution also causes damage and inflammation in the lungs and other body tissues, reducing the body’s ability to resist the deadly virus, which may result in more severe forms of the infection.

