At 384, Delhi records lowest daily rise in new Covid-19 cases in seven months

The national capital reported 384 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in over seven months, and 12 more fatalities due to the disease on Monday. The positivity rate in Delhi now stands at 0.76%.

Delhi has been recording less than 500 new Covid-19 cases for three days in a row now. While 424 were seen on Sunday, the city reported 494 cases on Saturday. There has been a steady decline in Covid-19 cases since the last week of December.

Also Read | A year on, China is shaking up the world

In an order on Thursday, Delhi’s health minister Satyender Jain asked the number of beds dedicated for Covid treatment in the hospitals to be reduced in view of the plummeting cases of the disease.

Orders have been issued to Delhi hospitals, to de-escalate the number of covid dedicated beds with immediate effect.



This has been done in light of the decreasing cases of covid-19 in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/oao6EG3zsh — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) December 31, 2020

The Covid-19 case tally in the city stands at 6,27,256 and the death toll has climbed to 10,597, authorities said. As many as 6,11,970 people have recovered from the disease until now in Delhi as the total number of active cases stands at 4,689.

After DGCI approved Oxford's vaccine Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin for emergency use, Jain asserted that the city government is all set for the vaccination roll-out as soon as any of them arrive.

Interacting with reporters, he said, in the first phase, about three lakh healthcare workers and nearly six lakh frontline workers, totalling about nine lakh, will get the vaccine.

"Drug Controller General of India has approved emergency use of two vaccines. Many congratulations to scientists and researchers who worked day and night to make this possible," Jain said.

"We are all ready with our preparations, from storage to logistics, and yesterday, a dry run was conducted at three sites to assess the preparedness for the vaccination roll-out. Vaccination can begin, soon as the vaccine arrives in Delhi, which we expect in few days," he added.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via