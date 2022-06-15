At 4,024, Maharashtra sees 36% rise in daily Covid cases; active tally near 20,0001 min read . 06:46 PM IST
- The active Covid tally in Mumbai has gone beyond 12,000
- Two patients died of the disease in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours
As many as 4,024 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Maharashtra, said the state health department on Wednesday. With this, the cumulative tally of the virus in the state has reached 79,19,442.
This marks a rise of 1,068 coronavirus infections (36.12%) as compared to yesterday. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 2,956 cases and four fatalities.
Four new cases of the B.A.5 variant of coronavirus have also been also detected in the state. The cases were reported from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune, and all four patients were in the age group of 19 to 36 years. All four tested Covid-19 positive between 26 May to 9 June, and their condition was stable.
Out of the total cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai recorded 2,293 infections, the highest daily count since 23 January. The tally of Covid-19 cases in the city has risen to 10,85,882.
The metropolis has crossed the 2,000 daily case mark after almost five months. On 23 January, Mumbai had logged 2,550 Covid-19 cases and 13 fatalities.
In addition to this, two patients died of the disease since Tuesday in the state. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.86%.
A total of 3,028 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 77,52,304. The recovery rate in the state is 97.89%.
Following this, the active coronavirus caseload in the state stands at 19,261.
Surge limited to few districts
Meanwhile, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state is restricted to certain districts, and despite the spike, hospitalisations remain at 2-3%.
"The spike in cases is restricted to certain districts in Maharashtra. The rise is seen in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar and Raigad districts. Despite the spike in cases, the percentage of hospitalisation is 2-3%," Tope said.
Seeking to allay the concerns over the rising Covid-19 graph, Tope said no new variant is detected except Omicron. He, however, informed that Mumbai's case positivity rate has touched 40% and the health department is maintaining vigil.
The minister appealed to parents and teachers to ensure vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 18 years.
