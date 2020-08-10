At 4,267, Karnataka sees three-week dip in new Covid-19 cases

Bengaluru: Karnataka confirmed a reduction in new covid-19 cases as 4,267 tested positive that brings some temporary relief to the state.

The lower numbers brought down the active cases below the 80,000 mark as 5,218 more recovered across the state.

Bengaluru witnessed a sharp dip in cases as 1,243 tested positive since it has been clocking around 2,000 cases on average per day over the last week.

On 19 July, the southern state recorded 4,120 people testing positive for the virus.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru, was discharged after he tested negative. "He has been under the supervision of our expert team of doctors and has responded well to the treatment, and at discharge he was comfortable and asymptomatic.

His vital parameters were stable. He has been advised follow-up as per guidelines," Manipal Hospital said in a statement on Monday.

Karnataka's health minister B. Sriramulu, two other members of the cabinet and the former chief minister Siddaramaiah continue to undergo treatment after they tested positive.

The lower number of cases could bring in some much needed relief to a state which has seen its fatality rate climb. The total number of fatalities rose to 3312 as 114 more died in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Monday.

Heavy rains, floods and landslides across several parts of the state has also added to its challenges and relief works especially due to the fear of contracting the virus.

However, the situation in other districts continues to deteriorate.

Mysuru, about 125 kms from Bengaluru, reported 374 cases on Monday while the mineral-rich district of Ballari reported 253 cases that takes its total to 10,624.

