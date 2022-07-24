The co-founder of Mindtree, Subroto Bagchi, is all set complete his only 'unfinished task' and take up the challenge to clear his semester exam of LLB from Delhi University.
Months after the Delhi University's Executive Council approval to give a 'centenary' chance to drop-out students to return and take their exams, co-founder of Mindtree 65-year-old Subroto Bagchi has grabbed the opportunity to finish his law degree course he left unfinished 40 years back.
Bagchi, also chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), on 21 July took to Twitter and wrote that he will complete his only 'unfinished task'. The OSDA chief even added that he was enrolled in the Law Faculty in 1978 but couldn’t complete his degree as he had to leave Delhi.
As per the details, the DU special Executive Council meeting held on 28 January 2022 approved the proposal to provide a centenary chance to students who could not complete their degree for some reason, and like to return and take their exams.
The DU's centenary year will begin from 1 May, and to celebrate it, the varsity has planned year-long events that would continue till May 1, 2023. According to the latest data provided by DU, more than 8,500 candidates so far have signed up for the tests and Bagchi is one of them.
While mentioning the reason for not able to complete the course, Bagchi said that after leaving Delhi, he went to Kolkata, then to Bengaluru and then to Silicon Valley in the US. He added that he couldn't start from the scratch and so threw away the keys.
He also added that every time he looked at the masksheets of the five completed semesters, his heart ached.
"Looking at my life and work, one wouldn't think that I would have regrets. That is largely true. Yet, every time I saw the marksheets of the five semesters that I completed at the Law Centre, my heart ached. I badly wanted to complete the work of my youth. Taking the exam now will signal the closure of the only unfinished task of my life and I hope thousands like me will be inspired to chase their dreams again," TOI quoted the 65-year-old as saying.
Meanwhile, Bagchi has appointed a teacher who is helping him clear his semester exam of LLB.
