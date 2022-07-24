"Looking at my life and work, one wouldn't think that I would have regrets. That is largely true. Yet, every time I saw the marksheets of the five semesters that I completed at the Law Centre, my heart ached. I badly wanted to complete the work of my youth. Taking the exam now will signal the closure of the only unfinished task of my life and I hope thousands like me will be inspired to chase their dreams again," TOI quoted the 65-year-old as saying.