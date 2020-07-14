At 70%, Mumbai's Covid-19 recovery rate higher than the national average

Amidst the coronavirus gloom, there is some good news for Mumbaikars. The Covid-19 recovery rate in the financial capital has risen to 70 per cent now from the 50 per cent recorded on June 22, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Monday. Mumbai's recovery rate is higher than the national average of 63.02%. The BMC said the coronavirus case recovery rate stood at 50 per cent on June 22 when it launched "mission zero" under a rapid action plan to contain the transmission. This rate improved to 57 per cent on July 1 and then to 70 per cent, it said.

Apart from the financial capital, there are 19 states with higher recovery rate than the national average. These are Ladakh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Bihar, Punjab, Odisha, Mizoram,Assam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

The doubling rate of coronavirus cases has improved to 51 days in the last seven days while the average growth rate of cases has fallen to 1.36 per cent from 1.68 per cent of July 1. The doubling rate stood at 42 days as on July 1.

Mumbai reported 1,174 new cases on Monday and 47 deaths, taking the total case count to 93,894 and fatalities to 5,332, the civic body said.

Due to various steps taken to contain the spread of the virus, the daily average number of COVID-19 cases has decreased to 1,200 per day from earlier 1,400, it said.

Meanwhile, the number of new Covid-19 cases in India increased to 28,498 today, pushing its overall tally to 9,06,752. The death toll climbed to 23,727 with 553 people succumbing to the infection in past 24 hours, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry.

