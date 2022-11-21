At 8.9°C, Delhi records coldest morning of the season

At 8.9°C, Delhi records coldest morning of the season1 min read . 10:08 PM IST
Delhiites had woken up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 9.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
National capital Delhi recorded it's coldest morning of the season on Monday, 21 November, with the minimum temperature falling to 8.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted.
Delhiites had woken up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 9. 6 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
The IMD had said that on Saturday, the national capital had recorded its coldest morning of the season with a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius. However, Monday morning's temperature surpassed Saturday's reading.
The 24-hour air quality index (310) was in the 'very poor' category.
An AQI (air quality index) between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Air quality in the national capital continued to be in the 'poor' category on Sunday as the air quality index stood at 296, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
On Sunday Relative humidity in the city was recorded at 79 per cent and the weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies throughout the day.
The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The humidity levels oscillated between 93 per cent and 36 per cent, the IMD said.
The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies with the possibility of mist in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperature are expected to settle at 27 and nine degrees Celsius respectively.
