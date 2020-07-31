At 85.9%, Delhi's Covid-19 recovery rate is best in India

Sixteen states and UTs, including Delhi, Gujarat Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, have a COVID-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 64.44 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said as India's case count mounted to 15,83,792 and the death toll rose to 34,968 as per the data of Union Health Ministry.

With 32,553 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have jumped to 10,20,582. The recovery rate today stands at 64.44% amongst COVID-19 patients. The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 4,92,340. With this figure, the recovered cases are 1.9 times the active cases.

With 32,553 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have jumped to 10,20,582. The recovery rate today stands at 64.44% amongst COVID-19 patients. The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 4,92,340. With this figure, the recovered cases are 1.9 times the active cases.

"This takes the national recovery rate amongst COVID-19 patients to 64.44 per cent," the ministry said.

"There are 16 states and UTs with a recovery rate more than the national average," it stated.

The State/UT governments have taken many measures at the ground level to increase affordable hospital infrastructure for seamless clinical management. The success can also be seen with 16 States/UTs recording higher Recovery Rate than the national average rate.

Some of the sixteen states and UTs are Delhi (88.99%), (80.38%), Haryana (78.56%), Assam (76.68%), Telangana (74.27%), Tamil Nadu (73.85%), Gujarat (73.06%), Rajasthan (70.76%), Madhya Pradesh (69.47%), Goa (68.94%).

The single-day increase of coronavirus cases crossed the 50,000-mark for the first time on Thursday, pushing India's COVID-19 caseload to 15,83,792, while the recoveries surpassed 10 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry.

