Maharashtra on Tuesday reported the biggest single-day spike in novel coronavirus deaths since the pandemic outbreak in the country. With record 895 more virus-related fatalities recorded in last 24 hours, the death toll in the state has now reached 66,179.
Along with that, the state also reported over 66,358 new cases today, taking the tally to 44,100,85, according to the health bulletin.