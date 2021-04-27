{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported the biggest single-day spike in novel coronavirus deaths since the pandemic outbreak in the country. With record 895 more virus-related fatalities recorded in last 24 hours, the death toll in the state has now reached 66,179.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported the biggest single-day spike in novel coronavirus deaths since the pandemic outbreak in the country. With record 895 more virus-related fatalities recorded in last 24 hours, the death toll in the state has now reached 66,179.

Of these, Mumbai reported 4,014 new cases, 59 deaths and 8,240 discharges. The city's case tally rose to 6,35,541.

Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 101 COVID-19 fatalities, 6,287 new cases and 6,863 recoveries, an official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The overall tally of cases in Nagpur now stands at 3,86,327 and the toll at 7,126, he said, adding 3,02,480 patients have recovered so far.

Nagpur district is now left with 76,721 active cases, he added.

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik in Maharashtra rose to 3,11,338 after 3,661 people were detected with the infection on Tuesday, an official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}