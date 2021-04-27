Subscribe
Home >News >India >At 895, Maharashtra reports highest-ever Covid deaths in a day; over 66,000 new cases

At 895, Maharashtra reports highest-ever Covid deaths in a day; over 66,000 new cases

Mumbai, India - April 17, 2021: A womwen passing near the COVID-19 graffiti wall at Bandra in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 09:31 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The Covid-19 death toll in the state has now reached 66,179
  • The state also reported over 66,358 new cases today, taking the tally to 44,100,85

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported the biggest single-day spike in novel coronavirus deaths since the pandemic outbreak in the country. With record 895 more virus-related fatalities recorded in last 24 hours, the death toll in the state has now reached 66,179.

Along with that, the state also reported over 66,358 new cases today, taking the tally to 44,100,85, according to the health bulletin.

Of these, Mumbai reported 4,014 new cases, 59 deaths and 8,240 discharges. The city's case tally rose to 6,35,541.

Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 101 COVID-19 fatalities, 6,287 new cases and 6,863 recoveries, an official said.

The overall tally of cases in Nagpur now stands at 3,86,327 and the toll at 7,126, he said, adding 3,02,480 patients have recovered so far.

Nagpur district is now left with 76,721 active cases, he added.

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik in Maharashtra rose to 3,11,338 after 3,661 people were detected with the infection on Tuesday, an official said.

The day also saw 37 deaths and 4,988 people getting discharged, taking the toll and recovery count to 3,382 and 2,61,482 respectively, he said.

