Delhi on Friday recorded its coldest morning of this season with a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, according to India Meteorological Department. Earlier on 17 November, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature 11.3 degrees Celsius and the maximum settled at 27.5 degrees, a notch below the normal.

The air quality in the national capital continues to be in the poor category. At 10 am, the overall AQI of the national capital stood at 293.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 275.

Meanwhile, as per IMD forecast, mainly clear skies will remain throughout the day.

As per the weather department, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 26 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 79 per cent, they said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(With inputs from PTI)