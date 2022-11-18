At 9.6°C, Delhi records season's lowest temperature;air quality in poor category1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 10:19 AM IST
As per IMD forecast, mainly clear skies will remain throughout the day.
Delhi on Friday recorded its coldest morning of this season with a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, according to India Meteorological Department. Earlier on 17 November, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature 11.3 degrees Celsius and the maximum settled at 27.5 degrees, a notch below the normal.