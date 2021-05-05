Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 57,640 new coronavirus infections, which took the state's case tally to 48,80,542, while 920 fatalities, the highest in a day so far, pushed the death toll to 72,662, the health department said.

There are 6,41,596 active cases in Maharashtra as of now. As many as 57,006 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in a day, which took the count of recoveries to 41,64,098.

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai has reported 3,882 new Covid-19 cases and 77 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

The Covid-19 caseload in the metropolis rose to 6,65,299 today. The city now has 51,472 active cases.

The state has been under a strict lockdown-like scenario from 14 April to curtail the surge in Covid-19 cases. The lockdown, which was to end on 1 May, has been extended till 15 May.

Mumbai civic body receives 1 lakh Covid vaccine doses

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has received a fresh stock of one lakh Covid vaccine doses yesterday night and it will resume vaccination of people above 45 years at government vaccination centres.

Amidst a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Sunday said that vaccination for those aged 45 years and above will be closed on Monday, while vaccination for 18 to 44 years will continue only at five centers.

Only those who have registered themselves in CoWIN app and who have been given the prescribed immunisation centre and time (slot) were being given the jab.

Earlier, a drive-in Covid vaccination centre was also set up at BMC's Kohinoor public parking, Dadar for senior citizens and the disabled, wherein people can get their vaccine jabs while sitting in their cars. The jumbo vaccination centre was opened to all senior citizens and the disabled on Tuesday.

