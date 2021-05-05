Subscribe
Home >News >India >At 920, Maharashtra reports highest Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours; 57,640 new cases

At 920, Maharashtra reports highest Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours; 57,640 new cases

Beneficiaries wait to get vaccinated at Nair Hospital dedicated COVID-19 Health Centre at Dadar in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
2 min read . 08:13 PM IST Staff Writer

  • There are 6,41,596 active cases in Maharashtra as of now
  • As many as 57,006 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in a day, which took the count of recoveries to 41,64,098

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 57,640 new coronavirus infections, which took the state's case tally to 48,80,542, while 920 fatalities, the highest in a day so far, pushed the death toll to 72,662, the health department said.

There are 6,41,596 active cases in Maharashtra as of now. As many as 57,006 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in a day, which took the count of recoveries to 41,64,098.

Maharashtra's capital Mumbai has reported 3,882 new Covid-19 cases and 77 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

The Covid-19 caseload in the metropolis rose to 6,65,299 today. The city now has 51,472 active cases.

The state has been under a strict lockdown-like scenario from 14 April to curtail the surge in Covid-19 cases. The lockdown, which was to end on 1 May, has been extended till 15 May.

Mumbai civic body receives 1 lakh Covid vaccine doses

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has received a fresh stock of one lakh Covid vaccine doses yesterday night and it will resume vaccination of people above 45 years at government vaccination centres.

"Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation received a fresh stock of one lakh vaccine doses last night and it will resume vaccination of people above 45 years at BMC's and government vaccination centres," BMC informed.

Amidst a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Sunday said that vaccination for those aged 45 years and above will be closed on Monday, while vaccination for 18 to 44 years will continue only at five centers.

Only those who have registered themselves in CoWIN app and who have been given the prescribed immunisation centre and time (slot) were being given the jab.

Earlier, a drive-in Covid vaccination centre was also set up at BMC's Kohinoor public parking, Dadar for senior citizens and the disabled, wherein people can get their vaccine jabs while sitting in their cars. The jumbo vaccination centre was opened to all senior citizens and the disabled on Tuesday.

