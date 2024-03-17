The Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT), spread over 600 acres at Reliance’s Jamnagar complex, supports more than 200 elephants who are living their best life at the sprawling rescue centre.

Recently, a glimpse of their day-to-day routine was shared on the official Instagram account of Vantara.

In an Instagram post, Vantara wrote, “Did you know that elephants can eat up to 130 kg of food every day? Our kitchen facility at RKTEWT makes sure that these gentle giants receive the best nutrition throughout the day. Our expert staff creates meals that meet the unique dietary needs of each elephant in our care while ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and safety....because when it comes to animal welfare, every detail matters!"

A glimpse into the daily meals of female elephant Leelawati, shared on Instagram, reveals a well-rounded diet regimen. Her breakfast consists of one Ragi Laddu, 10 kg Khichadi, a roti, and 1 kg pellets. For a mid-morning snack, she enjoys green fodder and Alfalfa.

Photo: Instagram.

Lunch comprises "enrichment" items like branches and leaves, accompanied by 2 kg of fruit and 3 kg of vegetables. Leelawati ends her day with a dinner of 10 kg of dry fodder (sorghum).

The menu includes a variety of fruits such as apples, pomegranates, carrots, and more, while bags of popcorn are also prepared for the elephants at the rescue center.

