At Ambanis' Jamnagar rescue centre, elephants dine like ‘royalty’ with Ragi laddu, apples. Sneak peek into their menu
The Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust in Jamnagar provides nutritious meals for over 200 elephants daily, ensuring their well-being and safety.
The Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT), spread over 600 acres at Reliance’s Jamnagar complex, supports more than 200 elephants who are living their best life at the sprawling rescue centre.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message