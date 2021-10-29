NEW DELHI : India will go beyond its commitment to pursue climate change goals and act constructively to solve the crisis, environment minister Bhupender Yadav told HT in an interview before leaving for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow on Thursday. India is considering several options to mitigate the global climate crisis and will argue for a “level playing field" for developed and developing nations to ensure that their climate ambitions are comparable. Climate financing and access to technology provided by developed countries will also help determine India’s actions. Edited excerpts:

What will be India’s stance at COP 26?

India has almost achieved its nationally determined contributions, or NDCs, which were declared in 2015. After the sixth assessment report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said global warming will pose a danger to each and every one of us, we believe individual efforts by each country will resolve this global crisis. How India is pursuing its present NCDs should set an example for all countries. India has also initiated some new forums such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), and has held dialogues with several countries to provide avenues to innovate and cooperate.

At COP 26, India will push for a level-playing field for all countries to provide climate financing and technology transfer. India will also act to solve the problem.

What are the key issues for India at COP 26?

To pursue common goals for both developed and developing countries, finance mobilization and technology transfer are a must. Countries with historical responsibility for high carbon emissions must have a commensurate role in mitigating the climate crisis. It is the duty of developed nations. Following the IPCC report, a transparency framework must be considered (to review mitigation actions taken by each country). Climate finance and mitigation are very important. India will play a constructive role during negotiations on these issues.

India has set a goal to reach 450 GW in renewable energy by 2030. Is it part of its NDC?

We have nearly achieved our present NDCs, and we have made our goals more ambitious. We can do more than what is in our NDC. Whether the 450 GW goal is in our NDC or not, India will do more than what it has promised.

Have you given up on the idea of a net-zero goal for India?

No. We haven’t said anything like that. All options are open for us. We are a solution provider. We have not suggested anything like rejecting the net-zero goal. Our leadership will announce our climate goals at an appropriate time and at an appropriate forum.

How will India argue for a level-playing field but differentiated responsibility in climate change mitigation?

Climate crisis mitigation is a common goal for all countries, but every country’s social, economic and geographic circumstances are different. Our mitigation targets can be similar only when technological innovation and finance are made available to all. Vulnerable countries need to be supported on priority. Negotiations are not about competing; they are for everyone’s well-being and benefit. We need a consensus on saving the planet.

What is India’s view on carbon markets?

Under the Kyoto protocol, we had certain market mechanisms. Some developed countries moved away. Now, that mechanism needs to be considered. When we talk about carbon credits under Article 6, we should also consider historical wrongs and contributions to climate change. There must be a provision of green credits, which can contribute to climate finance. The new market mechanism should not be an approach where one part of the planet becomes a dump yard, and another cleans up its emissions at the cost of the other side. That should not happen.

There should be a balancing act and green contribution to climate finance that can support developing nations. Article 6 is a matter of negotiation. It’s important to us.

