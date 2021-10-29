‘At COP 26, India will push for climate finance, tech transfer’

India has almost achieved its nationally determined contributions, or NDCs, which were declared in 2015. After the sixth assessment report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said global warming will pose a danger to each and every one of us, we believe individual efforts by each country will resolve this global crisis. How India is pursuing its present NCDs should set an example for all countries. India has also initiated some new forums such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), and has held dialogues with several countries to provide avenues to innovate and cooperate.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}